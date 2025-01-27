© 2025 WXXI News
While new Trump cabinet calls for work requirements for SNAP benefits, a look at programs addressing food insecurity

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 27, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left in foreground has dark hair and a dark goatee and is wearing glasses, a red sweater, grey pants and brown boots; a woman at right in foreground has dark hair and is wearing a green shirt, denim vest and jeans; a woman at left in background has long dark hair and is wearing a beige turtleneck sweater; a woman at right in background has long dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer and light blue button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a grey fleece vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) TeJay Chess and Saru Harn, (background) Julia Tedesco and Laurencé Walker on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 27, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Most of the attention for President Trump's cabinet nominees fell on candidates like Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth. But the name Russell Vought might end up being the most powerful.

Vought was narrowly confirmed to run the Office of Management and Budget. During his hearings he endorsed work requirements before Americans receive certain benefits.

This hour, we discuss programs designed to address poverty — specifically, childhood poverty and food insecurity.

Our guests discuss it:

