The local population is getting older; what's next?
For the first time in history, 25 percent of Monroe County's population is 60 or older. Nationally, more than 11,000 people a day are turning 65.
A lot of the coverage makes the aging population sound like a dangerous trend: a wave, a tsunami. Lifespan wants us to view it differently: an older population means we are living longer, and with the right approach and resources, we can live well.
We talk about how with our guests:
- Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO of Lifespan
- Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
- Leanne Rorick, board member for the Greater Rochester Area Partnership for the Elderly (GRAPE), and aging services administrator for the Monroe County Office for the Aging
- Bibianna Silvera-Portacio, local caregiver