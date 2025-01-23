The local population is getting older; what's next?

WXXI News

For the first time in history, 25 percent of Monroe County's population is 60 or older. Nationally, more than 11,000 people a day are turning 65.

A lot of the coverage makes the aging population sound like a dangerous trend: a wave, a tsunami. Lifespan wants us to view it differently: an older population means we are living longer, and with the right approach and resources, we can live well.

We talk about how with our guests:

