Reacting to a busy first week for the new Trump administration

President Trump is having a busy first week back in office, following through on a number of campaign promises: pardoning people convicted of storming the capitol on January 6th; moving aggressively on the southern border and deportations; ending federal government support for DEI programs.

The president's supporters cheered his executive orders. His ideological opponents are already feeling frustrated and fatigued.

Our guests discuss their hopes and expectations for the new Trump White House:

