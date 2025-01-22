© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Reacting to a busy first week for the new Trump administration

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 22, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a black turtleneck; a man at center is bald and is wearing a green sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater, jeans and sneakers.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Richard Dollinger and Luis Martínez on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 22, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

President Trump is having a busy first week back in office, following through on a number of campaign promises: pardoning people convicted of storming the capitol on January 6th; moving aggressively on the southern border and deportations; ending federal government support for DEI programs.

The president's supporters cheered his executive orders. His ideological opponents are already feeling frustrated and fatigued.

Our guests discuss their hopes and expectations for the new Trump White House:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
