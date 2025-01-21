Following the deadly beating of Robert Brooks Sr., prison reform advocates renew calls for change
Body-cam video shows prison guards in an upstate facility beating a 43-year-old man to death on December 9. It happened at the Marcy Correctional Facility, a prison near Utica.
Robert Brooks Sr. died after the extended beating, and now his family wants answers.
Governor Hochul has ordered an investigation. But reform advocates have been calling for change since long before this death.
Our guests are a husband-and-wife team who share their ideas for how to make the justice system more just. Thomas Gant served 25 years for murder and wants to use what he has learned during his incarceration to help others.
In studio:
- Thomas Gant, community organizer for the Center for Community Alternatives
- Kerry Gant, board member for the Center for Community Alternatives, and community advocate
To read their blog, click here: https://forlifeinlove.wordpress.com/