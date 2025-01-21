© 2025 WXXI News
Following the deadly beating of Robert Brooks Sr., prison reform advocates renew calls for change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:36 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a red and blue plaid blazer and blue button-down shirt; a man at center is bald and is wearing glasses, a blue blazer and a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a light blue button-down shirt, a blue and pink plaid tie, jeans and sneakers.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kerry Gant and Thomas Gant on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 21, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Body-cam video shows prison guards in an upstate facility beating a 43-year-old man to death on December 9. It happened at the Marcy Correctional Facility, a prison near Utica.

Robert Brooks Sr. died after the extended beating, and now his family wants answers.

Governor Hochul has ordered an investigation. But reform advocates have been calling for change since long before this death.

Our guests are a husband-and-wife team who share their ideas for how to make the justice system more just. Thomas Gant served 25 years for murder and wants to use what he has learned during his incarceration to help others.

In studio:

To read their blog, click here: https://forlifeinlove.wordpress.com/

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
