Following the deadly beating of Robert Brooks Sr., prison reform advocates renew calls for change

Body-cam video shows prison guards in an upstate facility beating a 43-year-old man to death on December 9. It happened at the Marcy Correctional Facility, a prison near Utica.

Robert Brooks Sr. died after the extended beating, and now his family wants answers.

Governor Hochul has ordered an investigation. But reform advocates have been calling for change since long before this death.

Our guests are a husband-and-wife team who share their ideas for how to make the justice system more just. Thomas Gant served 25 years for murder and wants to use what he has learned during his incarceration to help others.

To read their blog, click here: https://forlifeinlove.wordpress.com/