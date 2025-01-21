A local leader's "life-changing" trip to Ghana

WXXI News

Shaun Nelms has been a school superintendent, a member of numerous local boards (including WXXI), and the author of a book about leadership.

One of his life goals was to take his children to Ghana — to see the beauty, and also to see the "slave castles," which served as the final stopping point before thousands of Africans were sent across the ocean, never to return.

Nelms has returned an evangelist for this kind of experiential travel. He joins us to share the range of emotions he experienced.

