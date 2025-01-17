Legal marijuana – where it has been and where it’s headed
1 of 2 — (foreground) Zach Sarkis, (background) Britni Tantalo and Jayson Tantalo with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections"
(foreground) Zach Sarkis, (background) Britni Tantalo and Jayson Tantalo with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 17, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Felicia Reid.jpeg
Felicia Reid
Provided
March 31, 2025 will mark four years since New York legalized recreational cannabis. But the roll-out was anything but smooth.
Lawsuits stalled the granting of retail licenses, farmers who were granted a first crack at the marketplace were left sitting on literal tons of weed, and the state was left scrambling to crack down on a flourishing black market.
But now, many of those growing pains have finally been quelled, and the industry passed the $1 billion mark in sales for the first time in 2024.
Guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about where legal pot has been, and where it's headed.
Our guests:
- Felicia Reid, deputy executive director and acting executive director of the NYS Office of Cannabis Management
- Zach Sarkis, co-founder and executive director of NY HempLab, and founder of FLWR City Collective
- Britni Tantalo, co-founder of the New York Cannabis Retailers Association and co-owner of Flower City Dispensary
- Jayson Tantalo, co-founder of the New York Cannabis Retailers Association and co-owner of Flower City Dispensary