Legal marijuana – where it has been and where it’s headed

John Schlia / WXXI News Gino Fanelli

March 31, 2025 will mark four years since New York legalized recreational cannabis. But the roll-out was anything but smooth.

Lawsuits stalled the granting of retail licenses, farmers who were granted a first crack at the marketplace were left sitting on literal tons of weed, and the state was left scrambling to crack down on a flourishing black market.

But now, many of those growing pains have finally been quelled, and the industry passed the $1 billion mark in sales for the first time in 2024.

Guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about where legal pot has been, and where it's headed.

Our guests:

