Connections
Fresh off a huge Best of Rochester night, CITY Magazine looks ahead

By Leah Stacy,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:58 PM EST
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left in foreground has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a navy sweater and black pants; a man at right in foreground has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue and yellow t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers; a man at left in background has curly dark hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man at right in background has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing glasses and a grey sweatshirt; a woman at center has long red hair and is wearing a green sweatshirt, grey jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 17, 2025
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor
It was once again a year of change for Rochester's oldest alternative (now-monthly) magazine.

After a huge Best of Rochester turnout earlier this month, it's time for a check-in!

Join the CITY team as they look back on 2024, and talk about plans for 2025 — from stories and video to events and community partnerships.

Have an idea for CITY? Want to join the conversation? Guest host Leah Stacy and the CITY team are listening.

In studio:

Connections
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
