Under the Desk News, a massively popular source for news on TikTok, comes to Connections

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 16, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long red hair and is wearing a leopard print sweater; a guest at center has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey and black zip up hooded sweatshirt and blue t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Leah Stacy and V Spehar on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 16, 2025
Just three days before a potential TikTok ban takes effect, we sit down with one of the platform's breakout stars: V Spehar, a journalist who has leveraged TikTok to build a community of well over three million followers.

Spehar says a TikTok ban would signal the end of free speech in this country – an authoritarian move that would give the government the green light to control or shut down any form of speech it desires.

The Biden administration has indicated that TikTok is a threat to national security because of its Chinese ownership and connections to the Chinese government.

We talk to Spehar about building an audience, new platforms for journalists, the threat to legacy media, and the claims that TikTok is dangerous.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
