Under the Desk News, a massively popular source for news on TikTok, comes to Connections

Just three days before a potential TikTok ban takes effect, we sit down with one of the platform's breakout stars: V Spehar, a journalist who has leveraged TikTok to build a community of well over three million followers.

Spehar says a TikTok ban would signal the end of free speech in this country – an authoritarian move that would give the government the green light to control or shut down any form of speech it desires.

The Biden administration has indicated that TikTok is a threat to national security because of its Chinese ownership and connections to the Chinese government.

We talk to Spehar about building an audience, new platforms for journalists, the threat to legacy media, and the claims that TikTok is dangerous.

