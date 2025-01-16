Dialogue on Disability – Local photojournalists and Special Olympians take sports journalism beyond the stats

WXXI News

RIT faculty and students are taking sports journalism beyond the stats. Photojournalists are working with Special Olympics athletes to tell their stories in a deeper way.

From the highs and lows of competition, to teamwork and camaraderie, to the dedication and passion athletes have for their sports, we explore the stories – and how to capture them – with our guests:



This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.