Connections

Dialogue on Disability – Local photojournalists and Special Olympians take sports journalism beyond the stats

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 16, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left in foreground has dark hair and is wearing glasses and a blue sweatshirt: a man at right in foreground has long brown hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid button-down shirt and black pants; a woman at left in background has brown hair and is wearing a beige sweater vest and white button-down shirt; a man at right in background has short grey hair and is wearing a blue polo shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and jeans.
(foreground) Cori Piels and Travis LaCoss, (background) Jenn Poggi and Josh Meltzer on "Connections"
(foreground) Cori Piels and Travis LaCoss, (background) Jenn Poggi and Josh Meltzer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 16, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A smiling woman is wearing a blue shirt.
2 of 14  — Casey Vattimo.jpg
Casey Vattimo
Provided
A man is taking video of a group of people wearing blue shirts.
3 of 14  — Image of Winter Special Olympics
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Josh Meltzer / Provided
A group of smiling people are dancing.
4 of 14  — CC_Ciembroniewicz_1162.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Joseph Ciembroniewicz / Provided
Two women are dressed in figure skating outfits.
5 of 14  — crichton_portraits1.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Ashley Crichton / Provided
A woman holds a microphone up to a man while another man films.
6 of 14  — FB_gavagan_1209-1500x1002.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Audrey Gavagan / Provided
A group of smiling people embrace.
7 of 14  — FB_meltzer_1001-2048x1671.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Josh Meltzer / Provided
Two men wearing lacrosse jerseys bump fists.
8 of 14  — FB_stevenson_1078-2-2048x1359.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Mackenzie Stevenson / Provided
A group of young men wearing jerseys bump fists next to a basketball court.
9 of 14  — FB_Truscott_1114-1600x1124.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Emma Truscott / Provided
A group of young people carry luggage on a schoolbus.
10 of 14  — FS_lacoss_1028-2048x1380.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Travis LaCoss / Provided
A young woman in a purple outfit ice skates.
11 of 14  — FS_Sherman_2683-1-2048x1366.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Caroline Sherman / Provided
A person skis down a hill.
12 of 14  — JBB_022424_247-2048x1279.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Jackson Burns Bulmer / Provided
A person in a red hat and green coat celebrates.
13 of 14  — Linantud_022424_00309-2048x1366.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Evie Linantud / Provided
A young man getting on a bus bumps fists with the driver.
14 of 14  — OC_Bartkowski_3353-2048x1366.jpg
Image of Winter Special Olympics
Kayla Bartowski / Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

RIT faculty and students are taking sports journalism beyond the stats. Photojournalists are working with Special Olympics athletes to tell their stories in a deeper way.

From the highs and lows of competition, to teamwork and camaraderie, to the dedication and passion athletes have for their sports, we explore the stories – and how to capture them – with our guests:

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
