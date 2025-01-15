© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Ten years later, a doctor who left Rochester to practice in Canada reflects on the decision

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 15, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
A smiling woman with short grey hair is wearing a dark blue scrub top.
Provided
Emily Queenan
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Ten years ago, family medicine practitioner Dr. Emily Queenan decided to move her family from Rochester to Canada. She loved Rochester, but she said on Connections that the American health care system was "crushing her soul."

She wanted to see more patients, less paperwork. She wanted to build long-term relationships, not long hours on the phone with insurance companies.

Now, a decade later, she rejoins us to reflect on the decision, and to answer questions about the difference between American and Canadian health care.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams