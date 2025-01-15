Ten years later, a doctor who left Rochester to practice in Canada reflects on the decision
Ten years ago, family medicine practitioner Dr. Emily Queenan decided to move her family from Rochester to Canada. She loved Rochester, but she said on Connections that the American health care system was "crushing her soul."
She wanted to see more patients, less paperwork. She wanted to build long-term relationships, not long hours on the phone with insurance companies.
Now, a decade later, she rejoins us to reflect on the decision, and to answer questions about the difference between American and Canadian health care.
Our guest:
- Emily Queenan, M.D., president of the professional staff association and chief of obstetrics at Georgian Bay General Hospital, and family physician at Queenan Family Medicine and Maternity Care in Midland, Ontario