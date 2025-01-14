© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

How local organizations are supporting Rochester's children from cradle to career

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:52 PM EST
Four smiling people stand against a wall: a man at far left is bald with a grey beard and is wearing a blue suit and white button-down shirt; a man at near left has short dark hair and is wearing a green and black blazer, a black t-shirt with a yellow flower and white writing, black pants and black shoes; a man at near right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman at far right has short dark hair and is wearing a black jacke, a green plaid scarf, black pants and black boots.
1 of 2  — Sebrone Johnson, Brian Lewis and Janice Kpor on "Connections"
Sebrone Johnson, Brian Lewis and Janice Kpor on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A man with a dark beard sits at a desk. He is wearing a black baseball cap, a blue zip-up sweater, a blue and white plaid button-down shirt and red tie.
2 of 2  — David Kirkland.png
David Kirkland
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

At a time when 40 percent of Rochester’s children live in poverty, a local organization is committing to a bold goal: putting 11,000 young people on a path toward upward mobility.

ROC the Future Alliance partners with a number of community institutions to support children from prenatal care through adult employment. Each year, it releases a report card detailing its progress.

From programs related to education, health care, housing, and more, our guests explain these collective efforts, their successes and challenges, and how their work affects families now and in the future.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
