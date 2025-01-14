How local organizations are supporting Rochester’s children from cradle to career

WXXI News

At a time when 40 percent of Rochester’s children live in poverty, a local organization is committing to a bold goal: putting 11,000 young people on a path toward upward mobility.

ROC the Future Alliance partners with a number of community institutions to support children from prenatal care through adult employment. Each year, it releases a report card detailing its progress.

From programs related to education, health care, housing, and more, our guests explain these collective efforts, their successes and challenges, and how their work affects families now and in the future.

Our guests:

