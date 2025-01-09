© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:25 PM EST
Former President Jimmy Carter was laid to rest on Thursday. This hour is our second conversation about President Carter’s life and legacy.

Our guests share their perspectives on the former president’s impact, and we take your questions and comments.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
