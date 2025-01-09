Remembering former President Jimmy Carter
1 of 3 — Matt Flanigan on "Connections"
Matt Flanigan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 9, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 3
Former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson
www.rit.edu
3 of 3 — Silverstein WXXI Radio Studio RBJ.jpg
Norm Silverstein
Schulte / WXXI News
Former President Jimmy Carter was laid to rest on Thursday. This hour is our second conversation about President Carter’s life and legacy.
Our guests share their perspectives on the former president’s impact, and we take your questions and comments.
Our guests:
- Matt Flanigan, president and CEO of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity
- Bill Johnson, former mayor of Rochester
- Norm Silverstein, recently retired WXXI president and CEO, and former journalist who covered the Carter administration