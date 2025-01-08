© 2025 WXXI News
What's next for Syria? Syrian immigrants share their perspectives

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST
(foreground) Fares Albaradan, Ahmad Al Abdullah, (background) Berka Mou, and Guasem Al Ahmad on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 8, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Around the world, Syrians have watched in awe as the oppressive Assad regime has collapsed. Suddenly, there is hope for return, for a vibrant Syrian future.

But there are also questions about the people who will lead Syria — now and in the years to come.

We talk to members of the local Syrian community about the monumental changes in Damascus.

Our guests:

  • Berka Mou, case manager for Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services
  • Fares Albaradan, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for nine years
  • Guasem Al Ahmad, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for one year
  • Ahmad Al Abdullah, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for four months
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Julie Williams
