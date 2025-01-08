What's next for Syria? Syrian immigrants share their perspectives
Around the world, Syrians have watched in awe as the oppressive Assad regime has collapsed. Suddenly, there is hope for return, for a vibrant Syrian future.
But there are also questions about the people who will lead Syria — now and in the years to come.
We talk to members of the local Syrian community about the monumental changes in Damascus.
Our guests:
- Berka Mou, case manager for Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services
- Fares Albaradan, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for nine years
- Guasem Al Ahmad, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for one year
- Ahmad Al Abdullah, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for four months