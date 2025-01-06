With Ukraine on edge, we preview the film “Porcelain War”

WXXI News

“We're ordinary people in an extraordinary situation.”

Slava Leontyev is a former member of the Ukrainian Special Forces. He, his wife Anya, and their friend Andrey – all artists – chose to remain in Ukraine during the war. Despite extreme hardship and the fight for survival, they find moments of inspiration, beauty, and humanity.

Leontyev’s new film, “Porcelain War,”* is a powerful, inside look at the lives of civilians (including civilian soldiers) during the war. This hour, we’re joined by Leontyev, co-director Brendan Bellomo, and a member of RocMaidan to discuss the film, the state of the war, and how they are working to prevent the erasure of Ukrainian culture.

Our guests:



*Note: “Porcelain War” opens at the Little Theatre on January 10.