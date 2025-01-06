© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
With Ukraine on edge, we preview the film “Porcelain War”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 6, 2025 at 3:38 PM EST
Elena Dilai on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, 1/6/25
“We're ordinary people in an extraordinary situation.”

Slava Leontyev is a former member of the Ukrainian Special Forces. He, his wife Anya, and their friend Andrey – all artists – chose to remain in Ukraine during the war. Despite extreme hardship and the fight for survival, they find moments of inspiration, beauty, and humanity.

Leontyev’s new film, “Porcelain War,”* is a powerful, inside look at the lives of civilians (including civilian soldiers) during the war. This hour, we’re joined by Leontyev, co-director Brendan Bellomo, and a member of RocMaidan to discuss the film, the state of the war, and how they are working to prevent the erasure of Ukrainian culture.

Our guests:

*Note: “Porcelain War” opens at the Little Theatre on January 10.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
