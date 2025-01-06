Discussing America’s biggest political divide: education

WXXI News

The United States is polarized - but not in the way that many experts expected two decades ago.

The big divide is on education. In the most recent election, the racial divide got smaller, and the class and educational divide got larger.

Matthew Grossmann and David A. Hopkins bring the data, the story, and the history in their book, “Polarized Degrees: How the Diploma Divide and the Culture War Transformed American Politics.” We talk to them about who is winning the culture war, how Democrats became stuck as the party of elite education, and more.

Our guests: