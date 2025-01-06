© 2025 WXXI News
Discussing America’s biggest political divide: education

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 6, 2025 at 3:37 PM EST
Matthew Grossmann and David A. Hopkins
The United States is polarized - but not in the way that many experts expected two decades ago.

The big divide is on education. In the most recent election, the racial divide got smaller, and the class and educational divide got larger.

Matthew Grossmann and David A. Hopkins bring the data, the story, and the history in their book, “Polarized Degrees: How the Diploma Divide and the Culture War Transformed American Politics.” We talk to them about who is winning the culture war, how Democrats became stuck as the party of elite education, and more.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
