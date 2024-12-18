Wes Miles of Ra Ra Riot
Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 18, 2024
At long last, the band behind the Connections theme song is joining us on the show! Ra Ra Riot has roots in the Finger Lakes and Western and Central New York. Its song, “Shadowcasting,” has been the Connections theme since 2014, but the Ra Ra Riot resume has plenty more to enjoy.
We talk about the work of creating music and touring worldwide for almost two decades, and whether this region still feels like a kind of home for the band. We also listen to some of Ra Ra Riot’s newest work and discuss the state of the music industry.
Our guests:
- Wes Miles, founder of Ra Ra Riot
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine and Ra Ra Riot fan
- Adam Gold, Ra Ra Riot fan and owner of Funk 'n Waffles in Syracuse