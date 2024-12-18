© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Wes Miles of Ra Ra Riot

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST
At long last, the band behind the Connections theme song is joining us on the show! Ra Ra Riot has roots in the Finger Lakes and Western and Central New York. Its song, “Shadowcasting,” has been the Connections theme since 2014, but the Ra Ra Riot resume has plenty more to enjoy.

We talk about the work of creating music and touring worldwide for almost two decades, and whether this region still feels like a kind of home for the band. We also listen to some of Ra Ra Riot’s newest work and discuss the state of the music industry.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
