New words in the dictionary in 2024: IYKYK
1 of 3 — Amanda Chestnut.jpg
Amanda Chestnut
Provided
2 of 3 — Fanning-Chris-21.jpg
Chris Fanning
Provided
3 of 3 — Linda Sue Park.jpg
Linda Sue Park
Martin Hawk / Provided
Merriam-Webster added 200 new words to its dictionary in 2024. Cambridge added more than 3,200. That means it’s time for one of our favorite annual Connections traditions: our discussion – and quiz(!) – about those new words!
If you’re bed rotting or hoping to pass the time as you prep for a bussin’ girl dinner, join us for the conversation, the competition, and the exploration of how language changes over time.
Our guests:
- Amanda Chestnut, co-founder, curator, and publisher for “In This Moment”
- Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
- Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more
*Notes:
To read more about new words in Merriam-Webster's dictionary, click here.
To read more about new words in Cambridge's dictionary, click here.