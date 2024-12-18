© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

New words in the dictionary in 2024: IYKYK

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:27 PM EST
A woman with short curly black hair wearing glasses, a yellow top, and a blue sweater
1 of 3  — Amanda Chestnut.jpg
Amanda Chestnut
Provided
A smiling man with short brown hair and a brown beard and mustache wearing a blue button-down shirt and a blue blazer
2 of 3  — Fanning-Chris-21.jpg
Chris Fanning
Provided
A smiling woman with short black hair and glasses wearing a blue sweater and necklace
3 of 3  — Linda Sue Park.jpg
Linda Sue Park
Martin Hawk / Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Merriam-Webster added 200 new words to its dictionary in 2024. Cambridge added more than 3,200. That means it’s time for one of our favorite annual Connections traditions: our discussion – and quiz(!) – about those new words!

If you’re bed rotting or hoping to pass the time as you prep for a bussin’ girl dinner, join us for the conversation, the competition, and the exploration of how language changes over time.

Our guests:

  • Amanda Chestnut, co-founder, curator, and publisher for “In This Moment”
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
  • Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more

*Notes:
To read more about new words in Merriam-Webster's dictionary, click here.
To read more about new words in Cambridge's dictionary, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack