New words in the dictionary in 2024: IYKYK

WXXI News

Merriam-Webster added 200 new words to its dictionary in 2024. Cambridge added more than 3,200. That means it’s time for one of our favorite annual Connections traditions: our discussion – and quiz(!) – about those new words!

If you’re bed rotting or hoping to pass the time as you prep for a bussin’ girl dinner, join us for the conversation, the competition, and the exploration of how language changes over time.

Our guests:



Amanda Chestnut, co-founder, curator, and publisher for “In This Moment”

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books

Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more

*Notes:

To read more about new words in Merriam-Webster's dictionary, click here.

To read more about new words in Cambridge's dictionary, click here.