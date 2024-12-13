© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Using art to explore grief and gratitude

By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a blue blazer and white and blue floral patterned button-down shirt; a woman at center has blonde hair and is wearing a beige short-sleeved sweater; a man at right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue, red and white plaid button-down shirt and jeans.
1 of 3  — Charles Coté and Katharine Torgersen with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections"
Charles Coté and Katharine Torgersen with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 13, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair wearing a brown button-down shirt, brown tank top and black jeans stands in front of a white wall with blue lettering.
2 of 3  — IMG-20241207-WA0001.jpg
Katharine Torgersen
Provided
An image of an art piece with blue patterns
3 of 3  — Infinite_Blue_web-768x512.jpg
Infinite Blue, With Grief + Gratitude
Katharine Torgersen / Rochester Contemporary Art Center
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio: he has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue long sleeved button down with a red pattern and a red t-shirt with white writing.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

Grief is nonlinear, and for some, it can be a lifelong experience.

Rochester-based artist Katharine Torgersen has made this the central exploration of the new “visual meditation” exhibition*, “Infinite Blue, With Grief + Gratitude,” which opened at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center earlier this month.

Torgersen blends painted works, lighting, and field recordings to reflect the experience of grief. It’s one way art can help process those emotions; the practice of creative wellness provides another avenue.

Guest host Patrick Hosken speaks with Torgersen and licensed clinical social worker and creative wellness champion Charles Coté about art’s role in addressing grief and, eventually, hope.

Our guests:

*To learn more about the grief-focused writing workshop on Saturday, January 18, 2025, click here:
https://forms.gle/ZqyRcCpHoVfhWQUdA
For more information or to be added to the list, please submit a form. Participation is free, but space is limited.

Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
See stories by Patrick Hosken
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams