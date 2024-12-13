Using art to explore grief and gratitude

Julie Williams / WXXI News Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

Grief is nonlinear, and for some, it can be a lifelong experience.

Rochester-based artist Katharine Torgersen has made this the central exploration of the new “visual meditation” exhibition*, “Infinite Blue, With Grief + Gratitude,” which opened at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center earlier this month.

Torgersen blends painted works, lighting, and field recordings to reflect the experience of grief. It’s one way art can help process those emotions; the practice of creative wellness provides another avenue.

Guest host Patrick Hosken speaks with Torgersen and licensed clinical social worker and creative wellness champion Charles Coté about art’s role in addressing grief and, eventually, hope.

Our guests:



Katharine Torgersen, visual artist

Charles Coté, licensed clinical social worker and owner of Path Forward Counseling

*To learn more about the grief-focused writing workshop on Saturday, January 18, 2025, click here:

https://forms.gle/ZqyRcCpHoVfhWQUdA

For more information or to be added to the list, please submit a form. Participation is free, but space is limited.