Connections
The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 12, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST
Patrick Dutton and Jenn Long on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 12, 2024
George Conboy
Downtown office vacancies hit a record high this year, according to new research from Georgetown University.

"Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed.

We discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
