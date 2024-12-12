The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester
"Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 12, 2024
George Conboy
Downtown office vacancies hit a record high this year, according to new research from Georgetown University.
"Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed.
We discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces.
Our guests:
- Patrick Dutton, downtown developer and real estate broker with Dutton Properties
- Jenn Long, senior content SEO manager at Zoom, working remotely
- George Conboy, chair of Brighton Securities