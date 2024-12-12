The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

WXXI News

Downtown office vacancies hit a record high this year, according to new research from Georgetown University.

"Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed.

We discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces.

