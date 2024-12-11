Local veterans react to Pete Hegseth’s comments about women in combat

WXXI News

The nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense said a few weeks ago that women should no longer be allowed to serve in combat.

Pete Hegseth said, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” Now he’s walking back those comments, as his nomination is questioned.

Our panelists discuss the contributions of women in the armed services, and the challenge of recruiting more women to serve.

Our guests:

