Connections
Connections

Local veterans react to Pete Hegseth's comments about women in combat

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left is bald and has a grey mustache and beard and is wearing a dark blue blazer, blue button-down shirt, and grey pants; a woman back left has long red hair and is wearing a maroon sweater; a woman back center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a yellow button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white hoodie and jeans
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Andraé Evans, (background) Tracy LoTemple, and Katherine Quinones on Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 11, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense said a few weeks ago that women should no longer be allowed to serve in combat.

Pete Hegseth said, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” Now he’s walking back those comments, as his nomination is questioned.

Our panelists discuss the contributions of women in the armed services, and the challenge of recruiting more women to serve.

Our guests:

  • Tracy LoTemple, U.S. Navy veteran and director of programs at Compeer Rochester
  • Katherine Quinones, retired staff sergeant for the United States Army
  • Jennifer Ocque, specialist who served in Afghanistan
  • Andraé Evans, Irondequoit Town Supervisor and decorated combat veteran
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
