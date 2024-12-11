Behind the scenes of Connections
1 of 2 — Megan Mack, Denise Young, and Randy Gorbman on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Megan Mack, (background) Denise Young, and Randy Gorbman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Noelle Evans
Noelle Evans
John Schlia / WXXI News
WXXI is proud to have one of few live, daily, regional talk shows in the country. During each episode, the Connections team brings you in-depth discussions about issues that matter to you, while inviting you to be part of the conversation.
This hour is a chance for listeners to ask the team questions about how the show works and what goes into producing episodes, and to share ideas about what you’d like to hear during future conversations. We also discuss the value of local journalism in the changing media landscape. Join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255), 585-263-9994, or emailing connections@wxxi.org.
Our guests:
- Evan Dawson, host of Connections
- Megan Mack, executive producer of Connections
- Noelle Evans, education reporter for WXXI News
- Randy Gorbman, news director for WXXI News
- Denise Young, executive editor for WXXI News