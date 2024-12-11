© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Behind the scenes of Connections

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST
Four smiling people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing headphones, a light blue shirt, grey sweater and black and grey scarf; a woman back left has short light brown hair and is wearing glasses and a white sweater; a man back center has short grey hair and is wearing a light but shirt under a dark blue vest; a man at right is wearing headphones, a white hoodie, jeans, and brown shoes
1 of 2  — Megan Mack, Denise Young, and Randy Gorbman on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Megan Mack, (background) Denise Young, and Randy Gorbman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman with chest-length brown hair smiles. She is wearing a black top.
2 of 2  — Noelle Evans
Noelle Evans
John Schlia / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

WXXI is proud to have one of few live, daily, regional talk shows in the country. During each episode, the Connections team brings you in-depth discussions about issues that matter to you, while inviting you to be part of the conversation.

This hour is a chance for listeners to ask the team questions about how the show works and what goes into producing episodes, and to share ideas about what you’d like to hear during future conversations. We also discuss the value of local journalism in the changing media landscape. Join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255), 585-263-9994, or emailing connections@wxxi.org.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
