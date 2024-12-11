Behind the scenes of Connections

WXXI News

WXXI is proud to have one of few live, daily, regional talk shows in the country. During each episode, the Connections team brings you in-depth discussions about issues that matter to you, while inviting you to be part of the conversation.

This hour is a chance for listeners to ask the team questions about how the show works and what goes into producing episodes, and to share ideas about what you’d like to hear during future conversations. We also discuss the value of local journalism in the changing media landscape. Join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255), 585-263-9994, or emailing connections@wxxi.org.

Our guests:

