© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Should medical aid in dying be legal in New York State?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man back left has short grey hair and is wearing a grey sweater, yellow tie, and white collared shirt; the man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie that says "WXXI" in white text and jeans
1 of 2  — Fritz Longabaugh.jpg
Fritz Longabaugh on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A smiling man with short brown hair wearing a black tuxedo, a black bow tie, and a white collared shirt
2 of 2  — CH tux headshot.jpg
Chris Hilderbrant
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

In ten U.S. states and in Washington, D.C., legislation often referred to as “medical aid in dying” is legal. The laws allow people who are terminally ill to access medication that helps ends their lives.

A proposed New York bill has been debated for about a decade. In June, it again failed to advance in the state legislature.

The legislation has generated fierce debate: supporters say it would help people avoid suffering and be able to have peaceful deaths; opponents counter that patients may feel pressured to end their lives, especially if they are given inaccurate diagnoses. The debate has raised questions about the roles of patients, physicians, and who should be able to access life-ending drugs, if anyone.

This hour, our panelists explain their positions on medical aid in dying.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams