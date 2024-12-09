What would a Bills Super Bowl mean for Western New York?
Chuck Wade and Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 9, 2024
Eric Morris
Doug Emblidge
Of the six largest betting sites, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are each favored to reach the Super Bowl on three of them. So what would it mean to the region if the Bills finally reach — or win — a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era?
Taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for a new Bills stadium, and the team is more popular than ever. Economists have tried to parse out the economic impact of a team reaching the Super Bowl. Our guests try to figure out the impact of the Bills finally winning one:
- Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5, and recently-converted Bills fanatic
- Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities
- Eric Morris, Ed.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors
- Doug Emblidge, client advisor at Alesco Advisors