Connections

What would a Bills Super Bowl mean for Western New York?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST
Chuck Wade and Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 9, 2024
Eric Morris
Doug Emblidge
Of the six largest betting sites, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are each favored to reach the Super Bowl on three of them. So what would it mean to the region if the Bills finally reach — or win — a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era?

Taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for a new Bills stadium, and the team is more popular than ever. Economists have tried to parse out the economic impact of a team reaching the Super Bowl. Our guests try to figure out the impact of the Bills finally winning one:

  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5, and recently-converted Bills fanatic
  • Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities
  • Eric Morris, Ed.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors
  • Doug Emblidge, client advisor at Alesco Advisors
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
