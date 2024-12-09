Mary Rosenberger, author of "Freedom Village: A Memoir"

WXXI News

It was called Freedom Village, but in reality, it functioned a lot like a religious cult in the heart of the Finger Lakes.

Freedom Village is closed now, after operating for decades as an outpost for troubled children. Numerous former residents now say they were abused in various ways. One of them is Mary Rosenberger, who has written a memoir about her experience growing up in Freedom Village. She viewed the pastor as a kind of God-like figure, but now she says she no longer fears him. We discuss how she got out, and what she hopes her memoir can do for others.

In studio:

