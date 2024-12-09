© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Mary Rosenberger, author of "Freedom Village: A Memoir"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a colorful headband, a grey sweater, and a green tank top; a man back center has short grey hair and is wearing a blue plaid shirt under a green vest; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with polka dots. He is holding a brown and black book with the title "Freedom Village."
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Mary Rosenberger and Gary Craig on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 9, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

It was called Freedom Village, but in reality, it functioned a lot like a religious cult in the heart of the Finger Lakes.

Freedom Village is closed now, after operating for decades as an outpost for troubled children. Numerous former residents now say they were abused in various ways. One of them is Mary Rosenberger, who has written a memoir about her experience growing up in Freedom Village. She viewed the pastor as a kind of God-like figure, but now she says she no longer fears him. We discuss how she got out, and what she hopes her memoir can do for others.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack