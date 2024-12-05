Earworms: Why we love them, hate them, and how we get rid of them
Are you loving the return of Christmas music season? Or have you already had enough of Mariah Carey and "Carol of the Bells" and the "Little Drummer Boy?"
NPR recently dove into the science of earworms* — those songs that get stuck in our heads.
Our guests are songwriters who seek to write memorable tunes, sometimes with repeatable choruses, but not the kinds that drive us crazy. We even wade into how to get earworms OUT of your head.
Our guests:
- Sarah De Valliere, local songwriter and recording artist
- James "Jimmie" E. Highsmith Jr., CEO and managing partner of Xperience Live Music Group LLC and Grammy-nominated saxophonist
- Hannah Maier, music director of the Route on WRUR
- Taurus Savant, artist, musician, writer, and community advocate
*To listen to the "Earworm Eraser" discussed on the show, click here.