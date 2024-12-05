Earworms: Why we love them, hate them, and how we get rid of them

WXXI News

Are you loving the return of Christmas music season? Or have you already had enough of Mariah Carey and "Carol of the Bells" and the "Little Drummer Boy?"

NPR recently dove into the science of earworms* — those songs that get stuck in our heads.

Our guests are songwriters who seek to write memorable tunes, sometimes with repeatable choruses, but not the kinds that drive us crazy. We even wade into how to get earworms OUT of your head.

Our guests:



*To listen to the "Earworm Eraser" discussed on the show, click here.