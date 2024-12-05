© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Earworms: Why we love them, hate them, and how we get rid of them

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:43 PM EST
Four smiling people are behind a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at far left has long brown hair and is wearing a black and white patterned sweater; a man at left is wearing a black cowboy hat, glasses, a black and white scarf, a black t-shirt, a tan jacket and jeans; a woman at right has long blonde hair and is wearing a short-sleeved black shirt; a man at far right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue fleece and jeans.
Sarah De Valliere, James "Jimmie" E. Highsmith Jr. and Hannah Maier on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 5, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Are you loving the return of Christmas music season? Or have you already had enough of Mariah Carey and "Carol of the Bells" and the "Little Drummer Boy?"

NPR recently dove into the science of earworms* — those songs that get stuck in our heads.

Our guests are songwriters who seek to write memorable tunes, sometimes with repeatable choruses, but not the kinds that drive us crazy. We even wade into how to get earworms OUT of your head.

Our guests:

*To listen to the "Earworm Eraser" discussed on the show, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
