WXXI News

President-elect Donald Trump wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead and reform public health in America.

RFK Jr. has said that vaccines harm children; that HIV does not cause AIDS; that many breakfast cereals should be banned. Scientists say that many of his ideas are entirely devoid of evidence or logic.

But they are gaining popularity with an American public that does not think highly of institutions – including the medical establishment.

So what can doctors do? What do medical professionals want the public to know? How can public health regain widespread trust?

Our guests discuss it:

