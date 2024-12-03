Everyone's a critic; so whose reviews are worth hearing?

WXXI News

A mild critique of some of the most expensive restaurants in the country provoked an insolent response from star chef Thomas Keller, and now there are debates about what kind of criticism is worthy.

It used to be that Siskel and Ebert had a lot of sway in cinema, and restaurant reviewers wielded a powerful pen. Now those types of reviewers compete with self-styled influencers with thousands or millions of followers. Everyone can be a critic.

So whose reviews are worth hearing? Our guests might not spend $390 on a typical tasting menu in Rochester, but they debate it:

