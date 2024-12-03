© 2024 WXXI News
Everyone's a critic; so whose reviews are worth hearing?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
Five people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man from left has grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing headphones, glasses, a navy sweatshirt, and maroon shirt; a woman front right is wearing headphones, a grey newsboy cap, a black sweater, and jeans; a man back left is wearing headphones, a green baseball cap, a beige button-down shirt, and jeans; a man back right has brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a navy sweater; a man at the end of the table at right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a blue and pink plaid tie, white button-down shirt, and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Art Rogers, Thera Clark, (background) Joe Morrell, and Chris Grocki and "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 3, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A mild critique of some of the most expensive restaurants in the country provoked an insolent response from star chef Thomas Keller, and now there are debates about what kind of criticism is worthy.

It used to be that Siskel and Ebert had a lot of sway in cinema, and restaurant reviewers wielded a powerful pen. Now those types of reviewers compete with self-styled influencers with thousands or millions of followers. Everyone can be a critic.

So whose reviews are worth hearing? Our guests might not spend $390 on a typical tasting menu in Rochester, but they debate it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
