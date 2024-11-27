People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 8
On this day before Thanksgiving, we welcome stories of uplifting the community. It’s a Connections tradition that shines the light on positive action.
Our guests:
- Phyllis Jackson, RN, project manager of community health and wellbeing at Common Ground Health, which runs the Senior Adult Community Engagement (SACE) Project*
- Laura Walitsky, director of the Dream Factory of Rochester
- Kristie Nadeau, director of marketing and communications for Meg’s Gift
- Olivia Bethmann, founder and personal trainer at OBF, and race director for the Gratitude Run
- Donna Ritchie, Rochester chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace **
- Kelly Fisher, executive director of Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester
- Amy Button, founder of Share Some ROC Love
- Clianda Florence, founder and CEO of Let’s Get L.I.T.
Notes:
*Gifts for the Not Forgotten project will be assembled by the Senior Adult Community Engagement (SACE) members and go nursing home residents in our community’s most under-resourced areas. The deadline is December 13.
Needs list (all donations must be new)
Crew or knee-high socks, footies
White V neck t-shirts
Medium size hoodies, sweaters, fleece, or sweatshirts (zippered or button-up)
Deodorant
Hand size lotion
Toothpaste & toothbrushes
Combs, brushes
Medium size stuffed animals
Lap robes or quilts
Small colorful wall decals/posters
You can always give a gift card for the SACE group to purchase gifts.
**To learn more about Sleep and Heavenly Peace and access the Amazon Wishlist, click here https://shpbeds.org/chapter/ny-rochester/