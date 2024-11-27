People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 8

WXXI News

On this day before Thanksgiving, we welcome stories of uplifting the community. It’s a Connections tradition that shines the light on positive action.

Our guests:



Notes:

*Gifts for the Not Forgotten project will be assembled by the Senior Adult Community Engagement (SACE) members and go nursing home residents in our community’s most under-resourced areas. The deadline is December 13.

Needs list (all donations must be new)

Crew or knee-high socks, footies

White V neck t-shirts

Medium size hoodies, sweaters, fleece, or sweatshirts (zippered or button-up)

Deodorant

Hand size lotion

Toothpaste & toothbrushes

Combs, brushes

Medium size stuffed animals

Lap robes or quilts

Small colorful wall decals/posters

You can always give a gift card for the SACE group to purchase gifts.

**To learn more about Sleep and Heavenly Peace and access the Amazon Wishlist, click here https://shpbeds.org/chapter/ny-rochester/

