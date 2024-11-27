© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 8

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 27, 2024 at 3:41 PM EST
Five smiling people are behind a table; the table has several pairs of socks; one woman is holding a gift bag.
1 of 8  — SACE. Credit Common Ground Health.jpg
Senior Adult Community Engagement (SACE) Project
Common Ground / Provided
Six smiling people are holding creations made of legos.
2 of 8  — Dream Factory Lego Dream.jpg
The Dream Factory
Laura Walitsky / Provided
A smiling woman with long brown hair is wearing a black tank top.
3 of 8  — Meg_Dining Room.jpg
Meg Garbach
Provided
Several people wearing athletic gear are at the start line of a race.
4 of 8  — Gratitude Run-Credit Olivia Bethmann.jpg
Gratitude Run
Olivia Bethmann / Provided
Four smiling children sit on the bottom bunk of a bunk bed.
5 of 8  — Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Credit Donna Ritchie.jpg
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Donna Ritchie / WXXI News
Two women stand in front of a group of people wearing pink or purple t-shirts.
6 of 8  — Katie Black and Kelly Fisher with GOTR at 5K on 11.23.24.jpg
Girls on the Run 5K
Provided
A sign with the Rochester logo is in front of the falls.
7 of 8  — Share Some ROC Love. Credit Amy Button.png
Share Some ROC Love
Amy Button / Provided
A smiling woman with long brown hair is wearing a black and white patterned shirt.
8 of 8  — Clianda Florence. Credit Natalie Sinisgalli.png
Clianda Florence
Natalie Sinisgalli / Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

On this day before Thanksgiving, we welcome stories of uplifting the community. It’s a Connections tradition that shines the light on positive action.

Our guests:

Notes:
*Gifts for the Not Forgotten project will be assembled by the Senior Adult Community Engagement (SACE) members and go nursing home residents in our community’s most under-resourced areas. The deadline is December 13.
Needs list (all donations must be new)
Crew or knee-high socks, footies
White V neck t-shirts
Medium size hoodies, sweaters, fleece, or sweatshirts (zippered or button-up)
Deodorant
Hand size lotion
Toothpaste & toothbrushes
Combs, brushes
Medium size stuffed animals
Lap robes or quilts
Small colorful wall decals/posters
You can always give a gift card for the SACE group to purchase gifts.

**To learn more about Sleep and Heavenly Peace and access the Amazon Wishlist, click here https://shpbeds.org/chapter/ny-rochester/

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams