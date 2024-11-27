© 2024 WXXI News
Lessons from the UN Climate Change Conference

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 27, 2024 at 3:13 PM EST
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short grey hair and is wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Susan Hughes-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 27, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Monroe County Legislator Susan Hughes-Smith recently returned from the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan. During the event, representatives from different parts of the world shared new climate accomplishments, their current work, and their future goals.

This hour, we sit down with Hughes-Smith and her colleague, Dominic Frongillo of Elected Officials to Protect America, to discuss some of the plans from the conference – including those related to sustainable energy and carbon credits.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
