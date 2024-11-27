Lessons from the UN Climate Change Conference

WXXI News

Monroe County Legislator Susan Hughes-Smith recently returned from the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan. During the event, representatives from different parts of the world shared new climate accomplishments, their current work, and their future goals.

This hour, we sit down with Hughes-Smith and her colleague, Dominic Frongillo of Elected Officials to Protect America, to discuss some of the plans from the conference – including those related to sustainable energy and carbon credits.

Our guests:

