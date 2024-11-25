© 2024 WXXI News
How music can help people in recovery thrive

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST
Four men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left is wearing a black t-shirt, beige pants, and black sneakers; a man back left has dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a short-sleeved black paisley patterned button-down shirt; a man back right is wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, a blue quilted vest, and a black t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white long-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans.
(foreground) Scott Fitzgerald, (background) Eli Flynn, and Matthew Hoye on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 25, 2024
Fatal overdoses have soared in recent years, and while opioids are a big factor, they are not the only reason for the increase.

An organization in Rochester called Sobriety Sounds aims to give people suffering from addiction a chance to thrive. The origin story is a tragic one: founder Matthew Hoye remembers kneeling at a coffin and wondering if music could have prevented a friend's death; now, he’s working to create musical spaces that are safe and accessible to others – both now and in the future.

We discuss it all with guests from Sobriety Sounds.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
