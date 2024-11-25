How music can help people in recovery thrive

WXXI News

Fatal overdoses have soared in recent years, and while opioids are a big factor, they are not the only reason for the increase.

An organization in Rochester called Sobriety Sounds aims to give people suffering from addiction a chance to thrive. The origin story is a tragic one: founder Matthew Hoye remembers kneeling at a coffin and wondering if music could have prevented a friend's death; now, he’s working to create musical spaces that are safe and accessible to others – both now and in the future.

We discuss it all with guests from Sobriety Sounds.

