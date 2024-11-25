© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
End-of-life doula Jennifer Sanfilippo

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
Two people wearing headphones sit in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a purple sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white long-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans and is holding a white book with a picture of trees on the cover.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jennifer Sanfilippo on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 25, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

"Death cafes" are surprisingly popular, and end-of-life doulas are in demand. Americans, it turns out, are not very good at talking about dying -- or planning for it. And we all do it.

Jennifer Sanfilippo shifted her work to become an end-of-life doula after her husband died from an aggressive form of cancer. He was in his 50s, and it all happened quickly.

Now, Sanfilippo helps people of all ages talk about loss, grief, and death. She's written a book about her experience and she helps lead the community in various ways. She's our guest for the hour.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
