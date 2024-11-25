End-of-life doula Jennifer Sanfilippo

WXXI News

"Death cafes" are surprisingly popular, and end-of-life doulas are in demand. Americans, it turns out, are not very good at talking about dying -- or planning for it. And we all do it.

Jennifer Sanfilippo shifted her work to become an end-of-life doula after her husband died from an aggressive form of cancer. He was in his 50s, and it all happened quickly.

Now, Sanfilippo helps people of all ages talk about loss, grief, and death. She's written a book about her experience and she helps lead the community in various ways. She's our guest for the hour.

In studio:

