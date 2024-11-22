Discussing the draw of holiday movies

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

According to Samba TV (via USA Today), more than 50 million American households watched a much-beloved holiday film last year by December 10, and approximately 77 percent of adults have said that they watch at least one Christmas film every year.

With more than 100 brand-new holiday films being released this year alone — between streaming, TV, and in theaters — and the warm, golden glow of nostalgia beckoning towards the familiar, how do people decide which films they want to watch? What does a new film need to be in order to add it into your holiday rotation? And what part of one's personal traditions include watching a holiday movie solo, with friends, or family?

Guest host Matt DeTurck discusses it all with film fans:

