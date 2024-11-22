© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro on their musical, “Och & Oy!”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 22, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST
Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro
When you hear the names Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, you may think of Broadway and NPR, respectively. The two storytellers have joined forces for their debut musical, “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.” Described as a “whimsical night of mirth and mayhem with two friends to the end,” the show highlights the duo’s musical talents, as well as their abilities to use their respective crafts to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them.

Cumming and Shapiro will be in Rochester on Sunday for a performance at the Theater at Innovation Square, but first, they join host us on “Connections.”

Our guests:

  • Alan Cumming, actor known for his work on Broadway, television, and film
  • Ari Shapiro, host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” and performer with Pink Martini
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
