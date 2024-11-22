Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro on their musical, “Och & Oy!”

WXXI News

When you hear the names Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, you may think of Broadway and NPR, respectively. The two storytellers have joined forces for their debut musical, “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.” Described as a “whimsical night of mirth and mayhem with two friends to the end,” the show highlights the duo’s musical talents, as well as their abilities to use their respective crafts to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them.

Cumming and Shapiro will be in Rochester on Sunday for a performance at the Theater at Innovation Square, but first, they join host us on “Connections.”

Our guests:

