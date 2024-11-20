State Senator Jeremy Cooney on bringing high-speed rail to New York

WXXI News

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney is back in Rochester after visiting Florida on state business.

As chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Cooney has been outspoken about the benefits of high-speed rail. While in Florida, he rode the Brightline East, a 125 mph train that connects Orlando and Miami.

Cooney says it’s time to bring the technology to Upstate New York. He joins us to discuss his trip and what he learned.

Our guests:

