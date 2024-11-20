© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

State Senator Jeremy Cooney on bringing high-speed rail to New York

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:27 PM EST
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a beige fleece vest and a light blue long-sleeved button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark grey long-sleeved button-down shirt, blue and white plaid tie and jeans.
1 of 2  — Jeremy Cooney on "Connections"
Jeremy Cooney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A smiling man wearing glasses, a beige blazer, a beige tie and light blue button-down shirt.
2 of 2  — Joseph Alston.jpg
Joseph Alston
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney is back in Rochester after visiting Florida on state business.

As chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Cooney has been outspoken about the benefits of high-speed rail. While in Florida, he rode the Brightline East, a 125 mph train that connects Orlando and Miami.

Cooney says it’s time to bring the technology to Upstate New York. He joins us to discuss his trip and what he learned.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams