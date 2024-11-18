© 2024 WXXI News
How local schools are keeping kids safe, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 18, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST
How are local schools keeping kids safe?

We begin a series of conversations with representatives from area schools about how they are working with professionals in various fields to protect students from physical threats, bullying/cyberbullying, and more. We also discuss how they are monitoring digital behavior and helping students address issues pertaining to mental health.

Our guests talk about their work with school safety teams, law enforcement officers, and counselors.

Our guests:

