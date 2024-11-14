The benefits of practicing gratitude

WXXI News

What can a gift shop teach us about gratitude? In his new book, “Gift Shop of Gratitude,” author Peter Lovenheim explains how common items in a gift shop and can help us practice gratitude.

A deck of playing cards, for instance, could feature the images of people who have influenced your life in positive ways. Or a scented candle could invoke a special childhood memory.

Research shows that practicing gratitude can benefit physical and mental health, sleep, self-esteem, and interpersonal relationships. We discuss it all with our guests.

