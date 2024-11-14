© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
The benefits of practicing gratitude

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published November 14, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman at left has brown hair and is wearing a black and beige striped sweater; the man at center has short grey hair and is wearing a black blazer and blue button-down shirt;; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue fleece vest, white button-down shirt and jeans and is holding a book with a yellow cover.
Autumn Gallegos and Peter Lovenheim on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 14, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

What can a gift shop teach us about gratitude? In his new book, “Gift Shop of Gratitude,” author Peter Lovenheim explains how common items in a gift shop and can help us practice gratitude.

A deck of playing cards, for instance, could feature the images of people who have influenced your life in positive ways. Or a scented candle could invoke a special childhood memory.

Research shows that practicing gratitude can benefit physical and mental health, sleep, self-esteem, and interpersonal relationships. We discuss it all with our guests.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
