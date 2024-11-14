Plant-based burgers – a fad or the future?
It has been eight years since the debut of the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger. The companies behind the plant-based patties promised a tasty alternative to animal meat, along with a lower impact on the environment.
Proponents of the products hoped they would upend the meat industry. Did they deliver?
According to Vox, sales of the products doubled from 2017 to 2020, but have since declined. Sticker price, nutrition concerns, and unrealistic expectations have led to industry setbacks.
So what’s next? Do plant-based burgers need a refresh to help foster large-scale change? Our guests discuss it.
In studio:
- Chris Lindstrom, vegan, co-founder of the Lunchador Podcast Network, and host of “Food about Town”
- Jenn Long, vegetarian for 11 years and senior content SEO manager at Zoom
- Lisa Medina, vegan, AFAA-certified group fitness instructor, and development coordinator at WXXI