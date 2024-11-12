“Our Stories of Strength,” and how storytelling can be a path toward healing

WXXI News

In 2023, there were more than 4,500 reports of domestic violence in Monroe County. That’s according to a report from state, county, and local nonprofit entities.

While survivors have different experiences seeking support in their paths toward healing, some find it helpful to share their stories. 30 local survivors participated in a storytelling project lead by artist Sarah Rutherford and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

This hour, we hear some of the stories featured in the “Our Stories of Strength” project, and we discuss how to best support survivors.

Our guests:



Sarah C. Rutherford, interdisciplinary artist and educator

Christina Till, manager of counseling services at Willow Domestic Violence Center

Jonae Harris, survivor

Antoinette Bashir, survivor

*Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can reach a Willow advocate at the center's 24/7 hotline: 585-222-SAFE (7233). If you are hurt or in imminent danger, call 911.

