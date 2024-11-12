© 2024 WXXI News
“Our Stories of Strength,” and how storytelling can be a path toward healing

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 12, 2024 at 2:52 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes; a woman front right has black braids and is wearing a black blazer, jeans, and a purple scarf; a woman back left has brown hair and is wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt; a woman back right has long brown hair and is wearing a black tank top; a man at the right end of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a blue jacket, white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Antoinette Bashir, Jonae Harris, (background) Christina Till, and Sarah C. Rutherford on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 12, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

In 2023, there were more than 4,500 reports of domestic violence in Monroe County. That’s according to a report from state, county, and local nonprofit entities.

While survivors have different experiences seeking support in their paths toward healing, some find it helpful to share their stories. 30 local survivors participated in a storytelling project lead by artist Sarah Rutherford and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

This hour, we hear some of the stories featured in the “Our Stories of Strength” project, and we discuss how to best support survivors.

Our guests:

*Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can reach a Willow advocate at the center's 24/7 hotline: 585-222-SAFE (7233). If you are hurt or in imminent danger, call 911.

