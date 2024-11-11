© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Harvard professor Serhii Plokhy and members of RocMaidan on the defense of Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 11, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
A man with short dark hair and a dark goatee wearing glasses, a navy blazer, a white button-down shirt and a blue and white tie
1 of 2  — Serhii Plokhy.jpg
Serhii Plokhy
Aleksandr Medvedev / Provided
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black and white patterned blouse; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing a dark blue long-sleeved button down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a lavender long-sleeved button down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes and is holding a book with a black, yellow and white cover. The title of the book is "Chernobyl Roulette."
2 of 2  — Elena (Olena) Dilai and Volodymyr Pavlyuk on "Connections"
Elena (Olena) Dilai and Volodymyr Pavlyuk on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 11, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

For Ukrainians around the world, the Russian invasion goes back to 2014, not just 2022. RocMaidan is marking the occasion this week with a visit from Serhii Plokhy, director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute.

The election of Donald Trump brings a very different position from the White House regarding the defense of Ukraine.

Our guests discuss it:

*Note: Plokhy is giving a talk and signing books at Barnes and Noble in Pittsford on November 16. For more information, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
