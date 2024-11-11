Harvard professor Serhii Plokhy and members of RocMaidan on the defense of Ukraine
1 of 2 — Serhii Plokhy.jpg
Serhii Plokhy
Aleksandr Medvedev / Provided
2 of 2 — Elena (Olena) Dilai and Volodymyr Pavlyuk on "Connections"
Elena (Olena) Dilai and Volodymyr Pavlyuk on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 11, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
For Ukrainians around the world, the Russian invasion goes back to 2014, not just 2022. RocMaidan is marking the occasion this week with a visit from Serhii Plokhy, director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute.
The election of Donald Trump brings a very different position from the White House regarding the defense of Ukraine.
Our guests discuss it:
- Serhii Plokhy, author, professor of history, and the director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute
- Volodymyr Pavlyuk, founder of RocMaidan
- Elena (Olena) Dilai, secretary of RocMaidan
*Note: Plokhy is giving a talk and signing books at Barnes and Noble in Pittsford on November 16. For more information, click here.