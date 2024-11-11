A local veteran opens up about his service

WXXI News

On Veterans Day, we sit down with a man who went 50 years before he could talk about his service.

Lou Wayne went to Vietnam, despite his misgivings about that war. For years, he thought he would go his entire life without talking about it. But something changed in the past twelve months.

Wayne joins us, along with combat veteran and Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andraé Evans, to talk about service, and what it means to respect American veterans.

In studio:

