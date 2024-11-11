© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

A local veteran opens up about his service

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 11, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is bald and has a grey beard and is wearing a dark grey blazer, white button-down shirt and blue and yellow striped tie; a man at center is bald and has a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a blue shirt and a blue and black plaid jacket; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a lavender long-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Andraé Evans and Lou Wayne on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 11, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

On Veterans Day, we sit down with a man who went 50 years before he could talk about his service.

Lou Wayne went to Vietnam, despite his misgivings about that war. For years, he thought he would go his entire life without talking about it. But something changed in the past twelve months.

Wayne joins us, along with combat veteran and Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andraé Evans, to talk about service, and what it means to respect American veterans.

In studio:

  • Lou Wayne, local Vietnam veteran
  • Andraé Evans, U.S. Army combat veteran and Irondequoit Town Supervisor
