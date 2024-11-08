The state of the craft beer industry
Rochester – like much of the nation – has seen changes in its craft beer industry. The days of explosive growth are over, and now, breweries are seeing closures, downsizing, and testing some new models to keep doors open.
Guest host Gino Fanelli explores the state of the craft beer industry with our guests:
- Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association
- Paul Guarracini, partner and brewmaster at Sager Beer Works and Sager-Stoneyard Pub
- Kyle Kennedy, co-owner of K2 Brothers Brewing