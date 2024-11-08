© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The state of the craft beer industry

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST
Four men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at far left has short dark hair and is wearing a black and red plaid long-sleeved button down shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes; a man at near left is wearing a green baseball cap, glasses and a blue sweatshirt; a man at near right has a dark beard and is wearing a white baseball cap and a blue short-sleeved polo shirt; a man at far right has a brown beard and is wearing a green knit hat, glasses, a green and black plaid button down shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Paul Guarracini, (background) Paul Leone and Kyle Kennedy with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 8, 2024
A man with short light brown hair, mustache and beard, wearing glasses and a green jacket
John Schlia
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli

Rochester – like much of the nation – has seen changes in its craft beer industry. The days of explosive growth are over, and now, breweries are seeing closures, downsizing, and testing some new models to keep doors open.

Guest host Gino Fanelli explores the state of the craft beer industry with our guests:

