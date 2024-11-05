© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

How should we react to early election results?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST
When the vote count starts to roll in on Tuesday night, it will be important to view the partial results with context.

How can we make sure we don't overreact to early numbers? What should we expect? And about that Iowa poll — what might it mean? What is poll herding, anyway?

Data analyst Joseph Burgess helps us sort out the valuable data from the endless noise.

Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
