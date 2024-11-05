How should we react to early election results?
When the vote count starts to roll in on Tuesday night, it will be important to view the partial results with context.
How can we make sure we don't overreact to early numbers? What should we expect? And about that Iowa poll — what might it mean? What is poll herding, anyway?
Data analyst Joseph Burgess helps us sort out the valuable data from the endless noise.
Our guest:
- Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen