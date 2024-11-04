Teaching elections on campus

WXXI News

The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges is co-teaching a class this semester called “Elections and Voting in America.”

Mark Gearan has close friends in the highest reaches of American politics – the Clintons among them – and he knows a great deal about how politicians run their campaigns. So what are students at HWS learning – particularly at the conclusion of this highly consequential election season?

Our guests join us from WEOS in Geneva:

