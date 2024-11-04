Teaching elections on campus
The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges is co-teaching a class this semester called “Elections and Voting in America.”
Mark Gearan has close friends in the highest reaches of American politics – the Clintons among them – and he knows a great deal about how politicians run their campaigns. So what are students at HWS learning – particularly at the conclusion of this highly consequential election season?
Our guests join us from WEOS in Geneva:
- Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”
- DeWayne Lucas, associate professor of politics and chair of the Politics Department at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”
- Will Jones, Class of ’26, politics major, and student tutor for “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America” at Hobart and William Smith Colleges