Connections

Teaching elections on campus

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:07 PM EST
DeWayne Lucas, Will Jones and Mark Gearan on "Connections"
DeWayne Lucas, Will Jones and Mark Gearan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 4, 2024
The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges is co-teaching a class this semester called “Elections and Voting in America.”

Mark Gearan has close friends in the highest reaches of American politics – the Clintons among them – and he knows a great deal about how politicians run their campaigns. So what are students at HWS learning – particularly at the conclusion of this highly consequential election season?

Our guests join us from WEOS in Geneva:

  • Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”
  • DeWayne Lucas, associate professor of politics and chair of the Politics Department at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”
  • Will Jones, Class of ’26, politics major, and student tutor for “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America” at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams