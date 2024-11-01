Previewing Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival

Julie Williams / WXXI News Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

Guest host Scott Pukos previews year six of Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival. We dive into the festival’s origin story, plus break down what exactly a genre film is, and preview the upcoming lineup.

One trend for the 2024 slate? Social media as the horror element: dead influencers haunting the living to stay relevant; thrillers with the main character being an online ASMR queen; and the most terrifying element of all...dating apps.




