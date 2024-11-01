© 2024 WXXI News
Previewing Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival

By Scott Pukos, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left in the foreground has brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a green, black and white plaid shirt, a black t-shirt and jeans; the man on the right in the foreground has a brown beard and is wearing a black baseball cap, a blue sweatshirt, a white t-shirt and jeans; the woman on the left in the background has shoulder length dark hair and is wearing glasses, a red and black plaid long sleeved shirt and a red t-shirt; the woman on the right in the background is wearing a purple hat, glasses and a blue t-shirt; the man on the end has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a white button down shirt, a blue sweatshirt and jeans.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Dan Howell and Adam Lubitow, (background) Kristin Pelc-Pacheco and Megan Murphy with guest host Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 1, 2024
A smiling man with glasses,short brown hair and a beard and wearing a light grey open button down shirt and dark grey t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

Guest host Scott Pukos previews year six of Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival. We dive into the festival’s origin story, plus break down what exactly a genre film is, and preview the upcoming lineup.

One trend for the 2024 slate? Social media as the horror element: dead influencers haunting the living to stay relevant; thrillers with the main character being an online ASMR queen; and the most terrifying element of all...dating apps.

Our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
