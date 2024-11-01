© 2024 WXXI News
20 years later, the legacy of “Lost”

By Scott Pukos, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
On September 22, 2004, the fictional plane Oceanic 815 crashed into an island full of mystery, danger, and redemption. So began the intricate, and sometimes maddening, lore of the hit television drama, "Lost."

20 years after its debut, guest host Scott Pukos and our guests look back at the show’s iconic moments and characters, plus discuss its spot among other “golden era” TV shows. (mild spoilers, but nothing major). 

  • Todd Sodano, television historian at St. John Fisher University, where he teaches in the new Film and Television program
  • Robert Thompson, trustee professor in the Television-Radio-Film Department and director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University
  • Luke Mayo, co-host of Movie Chumps, the podcast on all things cinema 
