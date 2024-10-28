© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Why did climate groups give Governor Hochul a D- on her climate action work?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman on the left has short grey hair and is wearing a pink and white plaid long-sleeved button-down shirt; a man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white letters reading "WXXI," and jeans.
1 of 1  — Susan Hughes-Smith on "Connections"
Susan Hughes-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 28, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Climate Can't Wait (CCW) is an organization representing several dozen climate action groups in New York State — and it is not happy with Governor Hochul.

CCW recently released a report card for the governor and gave her a D- overall. Hochul's highest grade out of 14 individual categories was a C.

So why is this organization so disappointed? We work through the grading categories, which include renewable energy targets; ending handouts to polluters; building decarbonization; and more.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams