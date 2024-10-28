Why did climate groups give Governor Hochul a D- on her climate action work?
1 of 1 — Susan Hughes-Smith on "Connections"
Susan Hughes-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 28, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
Climate Can't Wait (CCW) is an organization representing several dozen climate action groups in New York State — and it is not happy with Governor Hochul.
CCW recently released a report card for the governor and gave her a D- overall. Hochul's highest grade out of 14 individual categories was a C.
So why is this organization so disappointed? We work through the grading categories, which include renewable energy targets; ending handouts to polluters; building decarbonization; and more.
Our guests:
- Mark Dunlea, member of Climate Can't Wait
- Susan Hughes-Smith, environmental activist, adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges, and Monroe County Legislator (LD 14)