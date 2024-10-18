Staging political dramas during election season

Megan Mack / WXXI News Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Last month, the New York Times published a piece entitled, “The Nation’s Politics Are Dramatic. Now Its Dramas Are Political.” It explores theatrical productions that navigate the current state of politics.

According to the Times, “What the Constitution Means to Me” is the most-staged play in America for the second year in a row. Another production, “POTUS,” also made the list of frequently-produced plays.

Both productions are on Rochester-area stages this fall. Guest host Eric Logan and the teams behind those performances explore why audiences are drawn to politics on stage.

Our guests:

