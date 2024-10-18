© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the 2024 Rochester Children’s Book Festival

By Eric Logan, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published October 18, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Preliminary data from the American Library Association shows there have been fewer attempts to censor books in public, school, and academic libraries this year as compared to 2023.

Last year saw record highs in the number of banned books and attempts to ban books. Many of the titles in question are for young readers.

A local event aims to celebrate the joy reading can bring to kids. Guest host Eric Logan sits down with organizers, authors, and illustrators participating in this year’s Rochester Children’s Book Festival.

They discuss this year’s event, trends in the children’s book world, and more.

Our guests:

