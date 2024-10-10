Presidential historian warns about abuses of the past and future
Presidential historian Timothy Naftali recently testified before the Senate, raising concerns about presidential abuses of the past... and why he fears future abuses, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity.
Naftali sees Donald Trump as a serious threat, emboldened by the court's decision and eager to exact revenge on his political enemies.
Naftali is in Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. He joins us for the hour on Connections.
In studio:
- Timothy Naftali, Ph.D., clinical associate professor of history in the College of Arts and Sciences and clinical associate professor of public service at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU