Connections

The Rochester Police Accountability Board on investigations into police misconduct

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
A poster hangs in the window of the PAB offices in the Seneca Building.
The Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) has released reports on its investigations into police misconduct.

As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, the PAB sustained allegations of misconduct in 23 of the 31 reports, describing misuse of body-worn cameras, misuse of force, racial bias, and more.

This hour, we’re joined by PAB leaders to discuss the results of the investigations and what they hope to accomplish next.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
