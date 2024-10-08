The Rochester Police Accountability Board on investigations into police misconduct

The Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) has released reports on its investigations into police misconduct.

As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, the PAB sustained allegations of misconduct in 23 of the 31 reports, describing misuse of body-worn cameras, misuse of force, racial bias, and more.

This hour, we’re joined by PAB leaders to discuss the results of the investigations and what they hope to accomplish next.

In studio:

